2022/23 Ghana Premier League Week 17: Bechem Utd v Aduana Stars preview

Sports News of Friday, 10 February 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana Premier League will continue this weekend with clubs expected to battle for points in Week 17.



This will be the last match of the first round before the 2022/23 football season make the curve to enter the second round.



For Week 17, matches will be played on Friday, February 10, through to Saturday and Sunday before the final game is cleared on Monday, February 13.



The first match of the weekend will involve league leaders Aduana Stars and Bechem United.



Form Guide:



Bechem United will be the host of the Week 17 encounter against Aduana Stars. The Hunters as they are called, the team has fared well this season and stand a very good chance of winning the league title.



The team in the last five outings have three impressive wins that came on the bounce. The other two matches ended in defeats including a shocking 1-0 defeat to Samartex FC.



Set to play home to the Week 17 opponent, Bechem United will attempt to bag all three points.



The opponent, Aduana Stars have been the better side since the ongoing Ghana Premier League season commenced.



With three wins, one draw, and one win from the last five matches, the team ranks as the most in-form club at the moment.



Although the Fire Boys will be playing away from home, they still have the quality to secure a win.



Probable starting eleven – Bechem United



Aziz (G), Agbesimah ©, Kingful, Aaron, Seth, Acquah, Twene, Isaiah, Mantey, Owusu, Hafiz Konkoni



Probable starting eleven – Aduana Stars



Joseph Addo (G), Kwame Adom Frimpong, Sam Adams, Bright Adjei, Frank Owusu, Godfred Poku Wakii, Isaac Mintah, Alex Boakye, Bright Enchil, Stephen Anokye, Emmanuel Gyamfi



Predicted scoreline:



This game has been set up to excite the neutrals. Yes, Aduana Stars go into the match as favourites, Bechem United’s ability to score goals for fun could be the undoing of the league leaders.



Bechem United 2-2 Aduana Stars.



Match Details:



Friday’s contest between Bechem United and Aduana Stars will be played at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park. The game is scheduled to kick off at 15:00GMT.