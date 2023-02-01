2022/23 Ghana Premier League Week 15: Nsoatreman FC v Berekum Chelsea preview

Sports News of Wednesday, 1 February 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana Premier League is continuing in midweek with a lot of action from various league centres.



The 2022/23 edition of the Ghanaian top-flight league campaign is in Week 15 and will have matches being played on Wednesday, February 1, and Thursday, February 2.



On Wednesday, one of the matches scheduled to be played will be the contest between Nsoatreman FC v Berekum Chelsea.



This is a short but detailed preview of the game



Form Guide;



The home team, Nsoatreman FC are just above the relegation zone of the Ghana Premier League table and risks falling into the red zone.



In the 15th position on the league log, the side has only managed to pick 16 points from 14 matches.



The team in the last five matches lost three times, won one game, and drew the other game.



In need of a revival, the team faces a tough task in midweek.



The opponent, Berekum Chelsea have always been one of the unpredictable sides in the league.



The Blues are travelling to Nsoatreman with a burning desire to secure a win to add consistency to their game.



The team has two wins, one draw, and two defeats in the last five games.



Predictable scoreline:



Despite proving to be a better side than the Week 15 opponent, Berekum Chelsea will need to be at their best to get anything out of the game.



Nsoatreman FC 1-2 Berekum Chelsea.



Probable starting eleven – Nsoatreman FC



Daniel Atagzawu (G), Obed Anford ©, Ransford Frimpong, Richard Akrofi, Traore Faycal Kafonon, Walid Neymar Fuseni, Fidaus Mohammed, Abass Mohammed, Frederick Boateng, Adam Ibrahim, Godfred Sakyi.



Probable starting eleven – Berekum Chelsea



Gregory (G), Zakaria ©, Collins, Henry, Shaibu, Kofi Essien, Kalo, Lord, Patrick, Afriyie, Dramani.



Match details:



The clash between Nsoatreman FC and Berekum Chelsea will be played on Wednesday afternoon.



The game will kick off at 3pm at the Nana Kromansah Park.