2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Samartex and Medeama SC draw blank in Sameraboi

Sports News of Monday, 5 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Samartex 1996 were unable to return to winning ways after sharing the spoils with log leaders Medeama in the penultimate Ghana Premier League clash on Sunday.



The Timber boys were held to a pulsating 0-0 draw at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex in matchday 33 of the domestic top-flight.



Despite creating numerous goal scoring opportunities, both teams were unable to find the back of the net as the much-anticipated game ended in a draw.



Knowing a win could secure them the league title, the Yellow and Mauves went into the game with all seriousness but had to settle for a draw.



Despite the stalemate, Medeama are still on top of the league table with 57 points and are being trailed by Bechem United with just three points.



Samartex are 8th on the league table with 48 points, maintaining their status in the Ghanaian top-flight next season.



The final round of games of the Ghana Premier League has been scheduled for June 11, 2023 at the various centres.



Medeama will face Tamale City in the final round of the campaign. A win or draw would win the Yellow and Mauves their first Ghana Premier League title.