2022/23 Ghana Premier League: King Faisal's Adu Dwomoh claims MOTM in Tamale City win

Sports News of Monday, 16 January 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

King Faisal defender Joseph Adu Dwomoh was named Best Player in his side’s 1-0 win over Tamale City at Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, 15 January 2023, in the Ghana Premier League.



The centre back played a pivotal role as Faisal keep a clean sheet to bounce back to winning after drawing in midweek against giants Hearts of Oak.



Before the break, Faisal took the lead through Samuel Adom Antwi.



The midfielder had the easiest task of tapping home into an empty net after a wonderful work by the enterprising Baba Yahaya.



Earlier, Yahaya was denied by the Tamale City goalkeeper after a beautiful pass from Godfred Asiamah.



Five minutes into the second half, Baba Yahaya was brought down just in front of the penalty box.



Asiamah quickly effected it but Tamale City were alert to clear it out.



Gabriel Osei missed a glorious opportunity to double their lead in the 58th minute.



The striker rounded up the goalkeeper but failed to direct the ball into the net.



