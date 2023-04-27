2022/23 GPL week 28: Real Tamale United vs Karela United - Preview

Sports News of Thursday, 27 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Real Tamale United will host relegation-fighting Karela United at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium on Thursday in matchweek 28 of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.



The Pride and Passion side will be traveling up north for a tough test, a difficult venue to win games on the back of a disappointing 2-0 loss at home to Legon Cities over the weekend.



For the hosts, they drew goalless with bottom club Kotoku Royals and will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways on their home turf.



Real Tamale United have lost only once in their last six games, drawing three and winning two times, while Karela United has suffered four defeats and picked up two wins in their last six outings.



The home side has won three times and drawn the other three in their last six home fixtures. Karela United has suffered five defeats and drew once in their last six away games.



In head-to-head meetings, the two sides have met three times, with two of those ending in draws, and the other going the way of Karela United.