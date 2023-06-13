2022/23 GPL season was very competitive – Abednego Tetteh

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Bibiani Goldstars forward Abednego Tetteh has said that the just-ended Ghana Premier League campaign was highly competitive.



The winner of the domestic top-flight was decided on the final day games and Tetteh says it is a clear indication of the competitive state of the league.



The 2022/23 Ghana Premier League campaign came to an end at the weekend, with Medeama clinching the title for the first time in their history.



“Truth be told, the just-ended season was competitive compared to previous years because the winner of this year’s league had to be decided on the final day and that tells you the season was competitive,” he told Koforidua-based Bryt FM.



“The just-ended season has justified the competitive state of the Ghana Premier League. This is our own, and I will never look down on the league. I will not agree to claims that the standard of the league has fallen” he said.



Abednego Tetteh bagged 18 goals to clinch the Ghana Premier League goal king gong.