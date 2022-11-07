2022/23 GPL Week 5: Match Report - Aduana Stars 1-0 Legon Cities

Sports News of Monday, 7 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Aduana Stars maintained their winning run after defeating Legon Cities in matchday 5 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.



The fire boys have been in fine form in the new season, winning four and drawing one of their five games so far.



Paa Kwesi Fabin’s team came into the game full of confidence, knowing that a win against the Royals will propel them to maintain their top spot.



The home team shot into the lead in the 32nd minute mark through Isaac Mintah but the second department of the game did not produce any goal as Aduana secure a 1-0 win over Legon Cities on home turf.



The much-anticipated failed to produce goals despite both teams creating numerous scoring opportunities.



Meanwhile, Legon Cities were unable to return to winning ways against the fire boys after sharing the spoils with Berekum Chelsea in matchday 4 encounter.



Legon Cities have managed two wins, two defeats and one draw in their five games so far.



Aduana Stars currently sit top of the table with 13 points whiles Legon Cities occupies 9th spot with 7 points.