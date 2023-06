2022/23 GPL Week 33: Medeama travel to Samartex, Accra Lions host Kotoko

Sports News of Thursday, 1 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

There will be Ghana Premier League action when the weekend comes around as the 2022/23 campaign heads into the final two games.



In the coming weekend, games will be played for Week 33 before the final matchday of the season the following week.



Among the nine matches that will be played, all eyes will be on the contest between Samartex FC and Medeama SC on Sunday, June 4.



A win could seal the Ghana Premier League title for the Mauve and Yellow outfit if results from other games end in the favour of the team.



Before the Sunday games, Asante Kotoko will seek to beat Accra Lions on Sunday to keep hopes of finishing in the top four of the league standings at the end of the season.



Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak are scheduled to take on Real Tamale United at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Below are the upcoming Week 33 games:



MATCH: DREAMS FC VS GREAT OLYMPICS FC



DATE: SATURDAY, JUNE 3, 2023



VENUE: THEATRE OF DREAMS



REFEREE: JULIAN NUNOO



ASSISTANTS: ROLAND ADDY & PETER DAWSA



4TH REFEREE: SELORM YAO BLESS



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ALEXANDER AZAMETI



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: DELALI PHRANK AWUTEY



GFA CAMERAMAN: BERNARD AGBODZA



MATCH: BECHEM UNITED VS BEREKUM CHELSEA



DATE: SUNDAY, JUNE 4, 2023



VENUE: NANA FOSU GYABOUR PARK



REFEREE: ERIC SEFA ANTWI



ASSISTANTS: ERIC NDEBUGRI & ALHASSAN ABDUL RAUF



4TH REFEREE: MOHAMMED MISBAU



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ALHASSAN ABDUL RAUF



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: PRINCE AGYEMANG



GFA CAMERAMAN: PAUL EGBENYA



MATCH: ACCRA LIONS FC VS ASANTE KOTOKO SC



DATE: SATURDAY, JUNE 3, 2023



VENUE: ACCRA SPORTS STADIUM



REFEREE: ANDREWS AWURISA



ASSISTANTS: TIJANI MOHAMMED & THEOPHILUS AKUGRE



4TH REFEREE: CHARLES BULU



MATCH COMMISSIONER: JOHN YAKUBU



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: COLLINS ODDOM



LIVE ON STARTIMES



MATCH: KING FAISAL FC VS LEGON CITIES FC



DATE: SATURDAY, JUNE 3, 2023



VENUE: DR. KWAME KYEI SPORTS COMPLEX



REFEREE: RUSTUM GAMELI SENORGBE



ASSISTANTS: COURAGE KUEDUFIA & SETH ABLETOR



4TH REFEREE: DR. IMORO OSMAN



MATCH COMMISSIONER: AMOAKO WILLIAMS



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: OBED ACHEAMPONG



LIVE ON STARTIMES



MATCH: NSOATREMAN FC VS ADUANA FC



DATE: SUNDAY, JUNE 4, 2023



VENUE: NANA KONAMANSAH PARKREFEREE: ERIC OWUSU PREMPEH



ASSISTANTS: STEPHEN BALANGUENA & KOFI NYARKO BAKAI



4TH REFEREE: ADAARI ABDUL LATIF



MATCH COMMISSIONER: JOSEPH YEBOAH ACHEAMPONG



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: MASAWUDU ISSAH



GFA CAMERAMAN: ISAAC NYARKO



MATCH: KOTOKU ROYALS FC VS TAMALE CITY FC



DATE: SUNDAY, JUNE 4, 2023



VENUE: THEATRE OF DREAMS



REFEREE: ROBERT MUSEY



ASSISTANTS: ATO YAWSON & JAMES OSAFO



4TH REFEREE: ABDUL LATIF QADIR



MATCH COMMISSIONER: OLIVERT AMOAKO



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: DELALI PHRANK AWUTEY



GFA CAMERAMAN: MARK SASU



MATCH: HEARTS OF OAK SC VS RTU



DATE: SUNDAY, JUNE 4, 2023



VENUE: ACCRA SPORTS STADIUM



REFEREE: FOSTER BASTIOURS



ASSISTANTS: PATRICK PAPALA & ALI TIMUAH BAA



4TH REFEREE: BENJAMIN K. SEFAH



MATCH COMMISSIONER: GABRIEL INKUM



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: SENA RICHARDS



LIVE ON STARTIMES



MATCH: FC SAMARTEX VS MEDEAMA SC



DATE: SUNDAY, JUNE 4, 2023



VENUE: NSENKYIRE PARK



REFEREE: GEORGE MAWULI VORMAWOR



ASSISTANTS: KWESI BROBBEY & FREDERICK DANFUL



4TH REFEREE: FRANKLIN AKUMATEY



MATCH COMMISSIONER: JAMES ADJEI



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: JAMES ADJEI



GFA CAMERAMAN: BEN ENYINDA



MATCH: KARELA FC VS GOLDSTARS FC



DATE: SUNDAY, JUNE 4, 2023



VENUE: CAM PARK, AIYINASE



REFEREE: MAXWELL HANSON



ASSISTANTS: GILBERT ADOM MENSAH & ALEX OSAM



4TH REFEREE: GABRIEL OPOKU ARHIN



MATCH COMMISSIONER: WILLIAM QUAYE



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: STEPHEN APAKA QUAICOE



GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL LARTEY