2022/23 GPL Week 31: Match Report – Dreams 2-0 Berekum Chelsea

Sports News of Monday, 22 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Dreams FC returned to winning ways after playing goalless in their last game to see off Berekum Chelsea on match day 31.



The Still Believe lads beat Berekum Chelsea 2-0 on Sunday afternoon.



All the goals happened in the early minutes of the first half. The home side controlled the game very well, controlling the midfield area and preventing their opponents from causing any danger.



Ali Huzaif with a quick early goal in the 5th minute put Dreams FC in the lead. In the 13th minute, Sylvester Simba doubled the advantage with a trademark goal.



Berekum Chelsea defended well to prevent the home side from scoring their third goal in the 22nd minute.



The first half ended with Dreams FC holding on to their two goals.



After the break Dreams FC made a change Fred Kessie replaced Abdul Jalilu.



Berekum Chelsea did everything to get a goal in the game but their efforts did not find the target.



Dreams FC is 10th on the league table with 41 points and Berekum Chelsea is 4th on the league table with 46 points.



Dreams FC will play Aduana Stars in their next game while Berekum Chelsea will take on Nsoatreman.