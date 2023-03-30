2022/23 GPL Week 24 Match Report- Hearts of Oak 1-0 Accra Lions

Sports News of Thursday, 30 March 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Congolese midfielder Linda Mtange's second half strike helped Hearts of Oak return to winning ways in a highly entertaining game against Accra Lions.



Accra Lions started the game brightly with Abass Samari and Evans Botchway causing trouble for Hearts of Oak.



Just 20 minutes into the match, Lions came close after a well-whipped freekick from Remember Boateng was cleared by Konadu Yiadom before the visitors broke on a counter few minutes later.



Samari then tried his luck from outside the box as Accra Lions controlled the game.



However, the Phobians came close after striker Dioudonne had the best chance to give them the lead, but missed the opportunity.



Congolese midfielder Linda Mtange produced a long drive but goalkeeper Andrew Boateng was equal to the task as both sides went into the break without a goal.



After the break, Hearts of Oak improved their game with Amankwah Baafi forcing mistakes out of the Lions defenders.



The away side recovered well and should have taken the lead in the 52 minute after another lovely freekick from Boateng left the Hearts defence in disarray, but Botchway's final touch went wide.



Minutes later, Boateng sent in another cross which brushed the head of Samari and went inches wide.



Just after the hour mark, Mtange scored the opener for the host after squeezing in a shot past two defenders and the Lions goalkeeper.



Both sides made some changes with Youssouf Simpara and Baba Apiiga coming on for Ibrahim Issa and Kingsford Acheampong.



Apiiga nearly levelled for the visitors after his effort from outside the box went miles out.