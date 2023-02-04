You are here: HomeSports2023 02 04Article 1707920

Sports News of Saturday, 4 February 2023

Disclaimer

Source: footballghana.com

2022/23 GPL: Week 16 Match Preview – Real Tamale United vs Hearts of Oak

« Prev

Next »

Comments (2)

Listen to Article

Real Tamale United players line up before a game Real Tamale United players line up before a game

Real Tamale United will welcome Hearts of Oak to the Aliu Mahama Stadium in matchday 16 of the Ghanaian top-flight on Wednesday afternoon.

The Pride of the North have their mindset on returning to winning ways on home turf following a humiliating defeat to Bechem United in midweek.

Baba Nuhu side suffered a 6-2 defeat to the Hunters at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Wednesday.

RTU have managed two wins, two defeats and one draw in their last five encounters in the domestic top-flight.

They are currently 8th on the league table with 21 points and will have to play above themselves to secure victory against the Phobians.

Hearts of Oak are travelling to the Northern Part of Ghana on the back of a stalemate in midweek against Legon Cities at the Accra Sports Stadium.

They have managed two wins and three stalemates in their last Ghana Premier League games.

The Phobians have been boosted by the return of Gladson Awako, Suraj Seidu and Konadu Yiadom after 2022 CHAN participation.

Meanwhile, talisman Daniel Afriyie Barnieh won’t be available for the Phobians after being transferred to FC Zurich in Switzerland.

Hearts of Oak are 4th on the table with 25 points and will have to negotiate for points to continue their chase for the title.

Newsleading news icon

The late Upper East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party was murdered in 2015

Adam Mahama’s murder: I’d be happy if Afoko is kept far from me – Witness tells court

Businessleading business icon

Joseph Obeng, GUTA president

Ban on second-hand appliances: We will not agree if you impose directive on us - GUTA to govt

Entertainmentleading entertainment icon

Benedicta Gafah is a popular actress cum sociallite

Actress Benedicta Gafah ties the knot?

Africaleading africa news icon

Fela Kuti and Shabba Ranks

Story of Fela's smoking contest with Shabba Ranks resurfaces, netizens react

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Rev. Kusi Boateng and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Lawmaker Okudzeto Ablakwa at variance with the law