2022/23 GPL: Week 14 Match Preview – Real Tamale United vs Nsoatreman FC

Sports News of Sunday, 29 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Real Tamale United will hope to bounce back to track when they face Nsoatreman FC in their Ghana Premier League clash on Sunday.



The domestic top-flight returns this weekend following a break for Round 32 of the MTN FA Cup.



The Pride of the North will welcome Nsoatreman FC to the Aliu Mahama Stadium in matchday 14 of the Ghana Premier League.



Having suffered a 3-1 away defeat to Dreams FC, Baba Nuhu and his charges will hope to return to winning ways on home turf.



RTU have suffered two defeats, two wins and one draw in their last five matches in the campaign.



They sit 9th position with 18 points after 13 matches.



Meanwhile, Nsoatreman FC will approach the game with all seriousness, knowing that a win against RTU in Tamale could push them on the league log.



Nsoatreman FC are 13th on the table with 17 points, with just a point separating the two teams ahead of the clash.



They have poor in their last five matches, winning just one, drawing one and losing three in the process.