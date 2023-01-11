2022/23 GPL Week 12: Tamale City v Asante Kotoko preview

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

There will be Ghana Premier League action in midweek when the 2022/23 football season enters Week 12.



After resuming at the end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup following a month-long break, the league season is progressing steadily as clubs continue to battle for points for different reasons.



To start off midweek action, Tamale City FC will welcome defending Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko to the Tamale Sports Stadium.



Form Guide:



The hosts, Tamale City FC go into the midweek fixture on the back of a painful 3-2 defeat to giants Hearts of Oak over the past weekend.



Before that game, the club had won twice, lost one, and drew the previous four matches of the season.



With a very inconsistent performance in the league, the club is currently battling relegation.



For Tamale City’s Week 12 opponent, Asante Kotoko had to battle to draw 1-1 with Great Olympics last Sunday when the club played at home at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



That result denied the Porcupine Warriors the chance to go top of the Ghana Premier League standings.



Predicted scoreline:



While Tamale City FC appears to be more motivated, this is a contest that could end in a heavy defeat for the side.



This will be the first league meeting between the two clubs.



For a side chasing league glory, the Porcupine Warriors should have enough quality to see off the hosts although a number of first-team players will be absent.



Tamale City FC 1-3 Asante Kotoko.



Probable starting eleven – Tamale City FC



Pongo Agbeko (G), Collins Amoah Boateng ©, Liventius Attur, Kotei Emmanuel, Mubark Abdul Kadiri, Isaac Mensah, Raphael Essien, Mohammed Yahaya, Issah Nyaabila, Bismark Asare, Abega Ofosu.



Probable starting eleven – Asante Kotoko



Frederick Asare (G), Christopher Nettey, Yussif Mubarik, Sherif Mohammed, John Tedeku, Richard Boadu (C), Enoch Morrison, Isaac Oppong, Georges Mfegue, Samuel Boateng, Steven Mukwala.



Match Details:



The Ghana Premier League Week 12 fixture between Tamale City FC and Asante Kotoko will be played on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.



The game kicks off at 3pm at the Tamale Sports Stadium.







