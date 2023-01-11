2022/23 GPL Week 12: Medeama SC v Nsoatreman FC preview

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

There will be Ghana Premier League action in midweek when the 2022/23 football season enters Week 12.



After resuming at the end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup following a month-long break, the league season is progressing steadily as clubs continue to battle for points for different reasons.



On Wednesday, Medeama SC will host Nsoatreman FC at the Akoon Community Park in Tarkwa.



Form Guide:



Despite starting off the new season in good form, Medeama SC have struggled in recent weeks and are now closer to the relegation zone than the top four.



In the last outing of the team, they lost to Dreams FC by four goals to nothing at the end of a disappointing contest.



Before that game, the team had won two games and lost two in a bid to turn around the poor form in the Ghana Premier League.



In midweek, the Yellow and Mauve outfit will come up against resilient Nsoatreman FC.



The debutants have fared very well this season and are keen on improving after every match.



Despite losing three and winning two in the last five outings, the visitors are doing far better than Medeama SC and are in 7th on the league table.



Predicted scoreline:



After a shocking 4-0 defeat to Dreams FC, Medeama SC will be motivated to return to winning ways as soon as possible.



With a home advantage at hand, the club stands a good chance of beating Nsoatreman FC.



Medeama SC 1-0 Nsoatreman FC.



Probable starting eleven – Medeama SC



Mensah (G), Kwasi Donsu ©, Musah, Abaidoo, Yaro, Ackahbi, Asmah, Kwofie, Vital, Darlington, Agyemang.



Probable starting eleven – Nsoatreman FC



Daniel Atagzawu (G), Obed Anford ©, Ransford Frimpong, Richard Akrofi, Traore Faycal Kafonon, Walid Neymar Fuseni, Fidaus Mohammed, Abass Mohammed, Frederick Boateng, Adam Ibrahim, Godfred Sakyi.



Match Details:



The Ghana Premier League Week 12 fixture between Medeama SC and Nsoatreman FC will kick off at 3pm on Wednesday at the Akoon Park.