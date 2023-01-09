2022/23 GPL Week 11 Match Preview - Bibiani Goldstars vs Aduana Stars

Sports News of Monday, 9 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Bibiani Goldstars will welcome log leaders Aduana Stars in matchday 11 of the Ghana Premier League.



On Monday, the miners will seek to bounce back to winning ways having shared the spoils last weekend against Berekum Chelsea.



Michael Osei and his charges have been impressive in the ongoing campaign and will hope to maintain their form.



Goldstars have managed three wins and two draws in their last five matches.



They will go into the clash with full confidence, knowing well that a win against the fire boys could propel them to the top of the table.



The miners are trailing log leaders Aduana Stars with three points, however, a win for Michael Osei’s side on Monday could change the dynamics of the league table.



Aduana Stars have managed two wins, two defeats and one draw in their last five matches of the campaign.



The Dormaa-based club will negotiate for points in a bid to maintain their top spot on the league table.



Paa Kwasi Fabin’s side sit on the summit of the Ghana Premier League table with 20 points whiles Bibiani Goldstars occupies 6th spot with 17 points after 10 matches.