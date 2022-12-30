2022/23 GPL Preview: Aduana Stars v Asante Kotoko

Sports News of Friday, 30 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season is entering week 10 this weekend with loads of exciting games to look forward to.



For the upcoming matchday, there will be matches played on Friday, December 30, through to Monday, January 2, 2023.



On Sunday, the biggest game of the matchday will come off at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park when Aduana Stars host Asante Kotoko.



The mouth-watering encounter will decide which club stays on top of the Ghana Premier League standings after all scheduled nine matches are cleared.



Form:



Aduana Stars go into this weekend’s clash top of the league log with 19 points from 9 matches.



Unfortunately, the team lacks consistency. In the last five matches, the team has won three games but hasn’t won in consecutive fashion.



The trend suggests that they will drop points in the match against Asante Kotoko especially coming back from a 1-0 win against Great Olympics in the last outing.



The opponent, Asante Kotoko are in third on the Ghana Premier League table and trails the host by just two points.



With three points in the last five games, one draw and one defeat with no problems with consistency, the Porcupine Warriors will be aiming for a win this weekend.



Probable starting eleven – Aduana Stars



Joseph Addo (G), Kwame Adom Frimpong, Sam Adams, Bright Adjei, Frank Owusu, Godfred Poku Wakii, Isaac Mintah, Alex Boakye, Bright Enchil, Stephen Anokye, Emmanuel Gyamfi



Probable starting eleven – Asante Kotoko



Frederick Asare (G), Christopher Nettey, Yussif Mubarik, Sherif Mohammed, John Tedeku, Richard Boadu (C), Enoch Morrison, Isaac Oppong, Georges Mfegue, Samuel Boateng, Steven Mukwala.



Predicted scoreline:



While the lack of consistency could cost Aduana Stars, the team can be motivated by the fact that they have a superior head-to-head advantage over Asante Kotoko going back five matches.



Aduana Stars 1-0 Asante Kotoko



Player to Watch



With two goals and an assist in the last two matches of Asante Kotoko, Ugandan striker Steven Mukwala will be the main man this weekend.



If Asante Kotoko will get anything out of this match, he will need to be at his best.



Match details:



The encounter between Aduana Stars and Asante Kotoko will kick off at 3pm on Sunday, January 1.