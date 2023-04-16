2022/2023 GPL match report: King Faisal beat Dreams FC

Sports News of Sunday, 16 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

King Faisal maintained their impressive form after beating Dreams FC on matchday 26 of the ongoing 2022/2023 betPawa Ghana Premier League season.



The Isha Allah boys made their home advantage count after inflicting a 2-1 win over the Still Believe lads, who have been poor in the season.



The visitors shot into the lead through Mohammed Abubakar after just 11 minutes into the clash at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.



In the 38th minute mark, midfielder Yahaya Baba scored to restore parity for the host as both teams went to recess with a goal apiece.



The game seems to have ended draw but the Kumasi-based proved their worth and grabbed the match-winner, one-minute to full time to pick all points at stake.



Mohammed Fatao scored in the 89th minute ensuring King Faisal secure victory at the expense of Dreams FC.



King Faisal remains 11th on the league standings despite picking a win against Dreams FC.



Meanwhile, Dreams FC are now 15th on the table with 31 points and will have to play above themselves to escape the drop at the end of the season.



King Faisal have been outstanding since the sacking of coach Jimmy James Cobblah. They have now recorded three wins and one draw in their last four games in the league.