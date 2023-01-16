2022/2023 GPL: Emmanuel Keyekeh wins MOTM as Sarmatex share spoils with Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Monday, 16 January 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Samartex midfielder Emmanuel Keyekeh picked up the Man of the Match award when his side faced Accra Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, January 15 2023.



Both sides failed to convert their chances as the game ended in a goalless draw.



Keyekeh was superb in midfield and was denied twice by Hearts of Oak goalie Richmond Ayi.



The Karela United and Asante Kotoko old boy was a thorn in the flesh of the Hearts of Oak back four throughout the game.