2021 World Relays: Ghana's 4x100M men relay team disqualified in finals

Track & Field News of Monday, 3 May 2021

Source: 3 News

Ghana’s 4x100M men relay team have been disqualified after review by the technical committee at the IAAF World Relays in Poland.



Team Ghana were disqualified on infringement in the final changeover from Joseph Oduro Manu and Joseph Amoah.



Ghana completed the race in 39.11 seconds and finished third initially but were disqualified together with Brazil after series of reviews.



The team have already booked a place at the 2020 Olympic games in Tokyo.