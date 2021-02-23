Sports News of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

2021 Tribal Football Gala: Afro-Arab Microfinance presents cash prize to the Zarbarima Team

Alhaji Salamu Amadu, The Group Chairman Of The Award-Winning Group The Afro-Arab Group of Companies on behalf of the Afro-Arab Microfinance Presented a cheque of Two Thousand Ghana Cedis to the Winners of the 2021 Tribal Football Gala.



It would be recalled that the National Council of Zongo Chiefs of Ghana on the 21st November 2020 honoured the leader and Chairman of the Afro-Arab Group of Companies, Alhaji Salamu Amadu at the Kawkudi Park as the National Youth Ambassador.



"As part of my efforts in making sure the youth in the Zongo communities across the country unite for development on behalf of the Afro-Arab Microfinance I presented a cheque of Two Thousand Ghana Cedis to the Zarbarima for emerging as the winners of the 2021 Tribal Football Gala. As we are all aware football is a game of unity so as part of our Cooperate Social Responsibilities and our Tenth Anniversary Celebrations we gave the winners a prize".



"There is a lot that we have done for the youth in the Zongos and we will continue to do more for them to attain their visionary skills. As an ambassador for the youth, I did this to motivate them to keep on Pushing and also to preach unity among themselves; Alhaji Salamu Amadu Added.



The Astute Business Mogul Alhaji Salamu also supported the Zarbarima team by paying winning bonuses and Soccer boots for each player among the technical team for winning the ultimate.



The final match between the Zabarima team and the Kotokori team ended with a goal to nil in favour of Team Zabarima.