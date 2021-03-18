Golf News of Thursday, 18 March 2021

Source: Nana Prempeh, Contributor

2021 Gold Fields PGA Qualifiers tees off

Ahmed Padori, Director of Operations for PGA of Ghana

The 2021 Gold Fields PGA Qualifiers kicked off at the Achimota Golf course on Wednesday, March 17. The tournament is expected to end on Friday, March 17.



Mr. Ahmed Padori, Director of Operations for PGA of Ghana in an exclusive interview with Nana Prempeh, on Power FM said 24 players will qualify in the first and second phases of qualifying events at Achimota and Celebrity for the main championship later this year at Damang.



He expressed that the second qualifying tournament will be held at the Celebrity Golf Course in Sakumono, however the date is yet to be announced.



He said Gold Fields Ghana Limited has put at stake fantastic prizes for the players who will excel although in golf you do not get paid in any qualifiers.



He hinted that the president of Ghana Golf Association Mr Mike Aggrey, would be one of the dignitaries to grace the event and also expected to perform ceremonial tee off.



According to him, though golf is not a contact sport, all the Covid -19 safety protocols will be adhered to the letter to avaid any possible spread of the deadly Coronavirus so members should take note and comply.



Meanwhile, the Achimota Golf Course is set to host the event and all professional players are preparing seriously to win.



In a separate interview with Akwasi Prempeh, the tournament director for Ghana Professional Golfers' Association (PGA), he expressed his satisfaction with the preparations so far made on the golf course.



He noted that the Achimota course is green and fairways are widely open to see balls as preparations have been made and every one is ready. He commended the managers of the course for the great work done in preparation for the big event.



Over 70 top professional golfers from all over the country are expected to participate in the tournament to select the best players to represent Ghana should COVID-19 allow foreign players this time around.



winner in the regular category is expected to pocket GHS3,500 while GHS1,500 goes the who emerges the number one spot in the seniors division.



