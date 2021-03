Sports News of Thursday, 4 March 2021

2021 Ghana Premier League: Match officials for week 17 announced

DATE: Friday, March 5, 2021

MATCH: Inter allies vs Ashantigold



VENUE: Accra Sports Stadium



REFEREE: Bismark Appiah



ASSISTANTS: Fusheini Mumuni & Stephen Balanguena



4TH REFEREE: Martins Akudzi



MATCH COMMISSIONER: Nana Boamah Darko



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Frederick Gyan Mante



GFA CAMERAMAN: Bernard Agbodza





DATE: Friday, March 5, 2021

MATCH: Elmina Sharks vs Asante Kotoko (LIVE ON STARTIMES)



VENUE: Nduom Stadium, Elmina



REFEREE: Benjamin Kwame Sefa



ASSISTANTS: Thomas Ngmindieye & Kofi Kyei Andoh



4TH REFEREE: Eric Sefa Antwi



MATCH COMMISSIONER: Michael N. Ayeh



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Jonathan Nelson Ackon



GFA CAMERAMAN:





DATE: Saturday, March 6, 2021

MATCH: Karela vs Aduana Stars (LIVE ON STAR TIMES)



VENUE: Aiyinase CAM park



REFEREE: Wiseman Ghansah



ASSISTANTS: Kofi Nyarko Bekae & Halilu Alhassan



4TH REFEREE: Jones Akubiem



MATCH COMMISSIONER: Andrew Dery



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Stephen Apaka Quaicoe







DATE: Sunday, March 7, 2021

MATCH: Berekum Chelsea vs Medeama



VENUE: Berekum



REFEREE: Daniel Laryea



ASSISTANTS: Paul Atimaka & David Addico



4TH REFEREE: Philip Atta Forson



MATCH COMMISSIONER: Felix Adjetey Sowah



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Precious Semevoh



GFA CAMERAMAN: Herbert Semakor





DATE: Saturday, March 6, 2021

MATCH: King Faisal vs Liberty Professionals



VENUE: Techiman park



REFEREE: Frederick Samena



ASSISTANTS: Frederick Danful & Jasper Adenyo



4TH REFEREE: Bashiru Dauda



MATCH COMMISSIONER: Charles Darkwah



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Obed Anane Frimpong



GFA CAMERAMAN: Abdul Samed



DATE: Sunday, March 7, 2021

MATCH: Hearts of Oak vs WAFA (LIVE ON STAR TIMES )



VENUE: Accra Sports Stadium



REFEREE: ALfaa Ba-Adey



ASSISTANTS: Patrick Papala & Ali Timuah Baah



4TH REFEREE: Patrick Okyere



MATCH COMMISSIONER: Augustine Asante



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Desmond Worlanyo







DATE: Sunday, March 7, 2021

MATCH: Bechem United vs Ebusua Dwarfs



VENUE: Bechem park



REFEREE: Julian Nunoo



ASSISTANTS: Isaac Opoku Antwi & Alex Osam



4TH REFEREE: Joshua Samadji



MATCH COMMISSIONER: Paul Ayamba



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Prince Agyemang



GFA CAMERAMAN: Ishmael Odartey Mills







DATE: Sunday, March 7, 2021

MATCH: Eleven Wonders vs Legon Cities



VENUE: Techiman park



REFEREE: Clement Kwame Nkuah



ASSISTANTS: Mohammed Tijani & Peter Dawsa



4TH REFEREE: Andrews Awurisa



MATCH COMMISSIONER: Jacob AMegatsey



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Obed Anane Frimpong



GFA CAMERAMAN: Abdul Samed







DATE: Sunday, March 7, 2021

MATCH: Dreams vs Great Olympics



VENUE: Dawu



REFEREE: Joseph Kenny Padi



ASSISTANTS: Isaac Nyamekye & Alhassan Abdulai



4TH REFEREE: Emmanuel Otoo



MATCH COMMISSIONER: Gidiglo Williams



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Richard Achore



GFA CAMERAMAN: Paul Egbenya