2021 GPL matchweek 19 preview: WAFA v Bechem United

Sports News of Saturday, 10 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

WAFA aims to get back to winning ways at the host Bechem United at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope on Sunday afternoon.



The Academy boys have been poor recently, picking up just one victory in their last five games (W1 D2 L2).



They have struggled to find the back of the net after the exit of Daniel Lomotey.



Currently, they are 12th on the league log with 23 points earned.



Bechem United is also looking to get back to winning ways following a loss in their last game.



They have also picked up just one victory in their last five league games (W1 D2 L2).



The Hunters are currently 7th on the league log with 27 points.



Bechem has beaten WAFA in two of their last three meetings.