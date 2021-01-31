Sports News of Sunday, 31 January 2021

Source: Football Ghana

2021 GPL matchweek 11 report: AshantiGold 0-0 Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko SC

The Ashanti Regional derby game between AshantiGold and Asante Kotoko ended in a stalemate after both sides failed to score a goal after ninety-three minutes of action.



Asante Kotoko started brightly in the opening exchanges.



Kwame Poku's goalbound effort was brilliantly saved by goalkeeper Bailou Mohammed.



Ashantigold also created opportunities but failed to beat Razak Abalora in the first half.



The second half was the same with both sides creating opportunities and none finding the net.



Ashantigold is 5th while Asante Kotoko occupies the 7th on the Premier League table.