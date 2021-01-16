Sports News of Saturday, 16 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

2021 GPL match week preview: Bechem United v Dreams FC

Bechem United FC

Bechem United aims to get back to winning ways as they welcome Dreams FC on Sunday, January 17, 20201.



The Hunters drew 1-1 with King Faisal on matchday eight and lost 6-1 to Accra Heart on matchday seven.



This means that the Bechem-based side has conceded seven goals in their last two games. They are currently 2nd on the log with 15 points.



For Dreams, they will aim to build on their win in the previous matchday.



The Still Believe boys ended their five-game winless streak last weekend with a 2-0 win over Ebusua Dwarfs and will aim to continue from where they left off.



They are currently 14th with nine points.



In their last four meetings, both teams have won one each.



Prediction: Bechem United 1-1 Dreams FC