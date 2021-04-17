2021 GPL: Olympics defender named Man of the Match against Asante Kotoko

Sports News of Saturday, 17 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Great Olympics defender Ebenezer Sekyere picked up the Man of the Match award against Asante Kotoko in their matchday 20 fixture.



The game ended goalless with the two sides sharing the spoils.



The 'Oly Dade' boys dominated the game but could not penetrate the Kotoko defense marshaled by Ishmael Ganiu.



Great Olympics also managed to keep a clean sheet with Ebenezer Sekyere playing a key role in the heart of the defense for the Accra-based side.



Sekyere's timely intervention in the 66th minute denied Asante Kotoko from taking the lead.



Samuel Abbey was another very impressive player for Olympics in the game with his speedy runs and constant threat in the Kotoko goal area.



The youngster proved his versatility in the game and also put up a man-of-the-match performance.