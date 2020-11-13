Sports News of Friday, 13 November 2020

2021 GPL: Aduana Stars will beat Hearts of Oak on Saturday - Caleb Amankwah

Aduana Stars defender, Caleb Amankwah

Aduana Stars defender, Caleb Amankwah is confident that his outfit will beat Accra Heart of Oak in their league opener on Saturday, November 14, 2020.



The defending champions will welcome the Phobians to the Nana Agyemang Badu I park at Dormaa on matchday one of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



The Dormaa lads have an outstanding home record against Accra Hearts of Oak, but that home invisibility nearly hit a jolt last season when the two sides met. Hearts of Oak managed to snatch a point at the Nana Agyemang Badu I park.



Speaking ahead of the game, Caleb Amankwah believes that his side will beat Hearts as they look to retain the Premier League title.



"It will never happen for Hearts of Oak to grind results at Dormaa. We will beat them hands down without fear or favor," he told Light FM.



"We have prepared very well for this season and surely will achieve our target of winning the league. That's our main priority."



He added, "Elvis Opoku's exclusion from our squad this season won't affect us in any way. We equally have good players to replace him."



"We are still in talks for my contract renewal and hopefully will see what happens."

