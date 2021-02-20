Sports News of Saturday, 20 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

2021 Caf Confederations Cup: Asante Kotoko arrive in Algiers ahead of ES Setif tie on Sunday

Asante Kotoko arriving in Algeria

Asante Kotoko have arrived in Algiers for their Caf Confederations Cup playoffs game against ES Setif on Sunday.



The Ghana Premier League side left the shores of the country at 02:00 GMT Saturday via a Ghana Airforce chartered flight with a 21-man squad.



The Porcupine Warriors trail with a 2-1 deficit from a first-leg defeat at home against the Algerians last week.



The second leg is scheduled for Stade 8 Mai 1945 in Sétif at 17:00 GMT on Sunday, February 21.



Per Caf arrangement, they are to undertake two COVID-19 tests before the match which will be played behind closed doors.



Kotoko’s technical team named all 21 available players from their registered squad for the trip namely;





???? We have arrived in Algeria ???????? for Sunday's @CAF_Online Confederations Cup clash with ES Setif???? pic.twitter.com/9k5HUnJubv — Asante Kotoko SC (@AsanteKotoko_SC) February 20, 2021

Goalkeepers: Razak Abalora, Felix Annan, Kwame BaahDefenders: Christopher Nettey, Imoro Ibrahim, Habib Mohammed, Ismail Abdul Ganiu, Mubarik Yussif, Samuel Frimpong, Wahab Adams, Andrews AppauMidfielders: Emmanuel Sarkodie, Latif Anabila, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Salifu Mudasiru, Kwame Adom, Frimpong, Godfred Asiamah, Fabio Gama, Augustine OkrahStrikers: Kwame Opoku, Naby Laye Keita