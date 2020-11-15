Sports News of Sunday, 15 November 2020

Source: ghanafa.org

2021 Afcon qualifiers: Black Stars depart Accra today for Sudan clash

The Black Stars will be leaving for Sudan

The Black Stars will depart Accra on Sunday, November 15, for Khartoum for the return leg of their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan.



Ghana captain Andre Dede Ayew scored a brace on Thursday night to give the team a 2-0 victory against Sudan in Cape Coast to continue their flying start to the qualifiers.



Ghana is on the brink of booking a place at the 2021 Cup of Nations, scheduled for Cameroon in January 2022.



Coach Charles Akonnor’s team sits at the top of the Group C table with 9 points.



The team list:



Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Razak Abalora.



Defenders: John Boye, Baba Abdul Rahman, Kwadwo Amoako, Christopher Nettey, Alexander Djiku, Joseph Aidoo, Joseph Attamah, Nicholas Opoku.



Midfielders: Emmanuel Lomotey, Afriyie Acquah, Clifford Aboagye, Majeed Ashimeru, Mubarak Wakaso.



Strikers/Forwards: Jordan Ayew, Andre Ayew, Tariqe Fosu, Samuel Owusu, Caleb Ekuban, John Antwi, Jefferey Schlupp.



Sudan will host Ghana on Tuesday, November 17, in a matchday four tie at Omdurman, Khartoum.



The match is scheduled for 13:00 GMT kick-off.

