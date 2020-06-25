Sports News of Thursday, 25 June 2020

2021 Afcon: CAF ready to complete qualifiers by November

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) will hope to wrap up the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying process by the end of November this year.



Following the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus, Africa's football calendar has been brought to a standstill.



After two games played in November last year, the qualifying schedule to Cameroon 2021 was to continue late March but the pandemic set in, forcing CAF to announce an indefinite postponement.



With four qualifying matches left the continent football governing body hopes to use the three international breaks left in the year – September, October, and November – to complete the qualifiers.



CAF General Secretary Abdel Mounaim Bah, in an interview with Cameroonian outfit CRTV said: “We have four qualifiers left which can be played in the next three international windows.



“With two games per window, we can conclude the qualifying process by November.”he concluded.

