2021 AFCON qualifiers: Players are motivated and confident- Wakaso

Mubarak Wakaso, Black Stars midfielder

Black Stars midfielder Mubarak Wakaso is optimistic about Ghana’s chances in the final AFCON qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome.



Ghana will take on Bafana Bafana on March 25 in Johannesburg before they take on Sao Tome and Principe three days later.



Mubarak Wakaso has been training with home-based players in Accra ahead of the two crucial ties.



“Everything is going on well, the guys are well prepared and ready to give out their best. Wakaso told ghanafa.org



“What I’m seeing here is massive, everybody is doing great. They were in camp before I came and I think what I saw was different. They were training hard and it motivated me as a professional player to play with the local players.



“They are playing in the Ghana Premier League and they are doing well in their teams that was why they were selected. They just need to be confident without any fear and from what I’ve seen, they are very confident and well-motivated.



“We can also help them with our experience. Without the fans, we are nothing so we need their support and prayers. We thank them for standing by us always,” Wakasso added.

