2021 AFCON qualifiers: Gladson Awako accomplishes childhood dream after Black Stars debut

Sports News of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Gladson Awako claims he has fulfilled a childhood dream after playing his first-ever match for the Black Stars on Sunday, 28 March 2021.



The 30-year-old was subbed on for the second half of Ghana's 3-1 win over Sao Tome and Principe in their final 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.



After the match at the Accra Sports Stadium, the former TP Mazembe player posted on his Twitter page: ''Wow!!! I’ve been dreaming of this day since a little boy! What a feeling. I’d like to thank the manager for giving me this opportunity, and everyone else that’s believed in me and supported me to get to this point in my career. Follow your dreams with heart!''



He put in a convincing performance to justify his call-up as a home-based player after dazzling in the Ghana Premier League with Great Olympics.



Before the first half of the season, he scored four goals in 11 appearances and was one of the gems in the Ghanaian top-flight.



Awako shone as youth international when he was a firm staple in the Ghana team which won the 2009 African Youth Championship in Rwanda.



But at the World Cup that same year in Egypt was he was a bit-part of the team won the tournament.