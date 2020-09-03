Sports News of Thursday, 3 September 2020

2021 AFCON qualifiers: Ghana's opponents Sudan line-up Tunisia friendly on Oct 9

Ghana's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying Group opponents Sudan will play Tunisia in a friendly before their double-header in November.



The warm-up game against will be played on October 9 at the Hamadi Agrebi Olympic Stadium in Rades.



Head coach Hubert Velud has called up 29 home-based players, dominated by stars playing for Al Hilal Omdurman and El Merreikh SC, for camping.



The qualifiers of AfCON 2021 that was postponed to 2022 were suspended last March due to the coronavirus pandemic.



The Nile Crocodiles will face the Black Stars in match day three and four of the qualifications in Cape Coast and in Khartoum in November.



The two fixtures were initially scheduled to take place in March but for the coronavirus outbreak, CAF has rescheduled for November.



The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations finals will take place in January 2022 following a CAF decision on 30 June 2020 follow an Executive Committee meeting.

