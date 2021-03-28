2021 AFCON qualifiers: Ghana coach CK Akonnor names starting eleven for Sao Tome game

Sports News of Sunday, 28 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

The head coach for the Black Stars of Ghana, CK Akonnor has named his starting eleven for the final qualification match to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament against São Tomé and Principe later this evening.



Nicknamed the Black Stars, the team last Thursday drew 1-1 against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa to boon a ticket to the tournament scheduled to be staged in Cameroon next January.



Ahead of kick-off at 16:00GMT, Ghana coach CK Akonnor has named a strong first eleven to do battle for his side.



Jordan Ayew and Andre Ayew return to the starting lineup alongside Thomas Partey.



The trio missed the last match in South Africa but have been handed roles to help the team look for a win.



Below is the Black Stars first eleven for the São Tomé and Principe match:



Ghana ???????? XI vs Sao Tome and Principe



16.Razak Abalora 2.Benson Anang 17.Baba Abdul Rahaman 4.Nicholas Opoku 27.Ganiyu Ismail 11.Mubarak Wakaso 5.Thomas Partey 7.Osman Bukari 9.Jordan Ayew 10.Dede Ayew 20.Mohammed Kudus