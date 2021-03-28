2021 AFCON qualifiers: CK Akonnor makes four changes to Ghana squad for Sao Tome game

Sports News of Sunday, 28 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Ghana head coach CK Akonnor has made four changes to his team that faced South Africa for the encounter against Sao Tome & Principe later this evening.



Pitted in Group C, the Black Stars are set to play their final match of the qualifiers to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



Last Thursday, the West Africa giants played as a guest to the Bafana Bafana and drew 1-1 at the end of the 90 minutes.



With that result seeing Ghana book a ticket to next year’s tournament, the team has returned home and will play against Sao Tome & Principe today.



Ahead of kick-off at 16:00GMT, Ghana head coach CK Akonnor has made four changes to the team.



Andre Ayew, Thomas Partey, Osman Bukari, and Jordan Ayew have come in to replace Afriyie Acquah, Caleb Ekuban, Emmanuel Gyasi, and Kwame Opoku.



Below is Ghana's starting eleven to face South Africa:



16.Razak Abalora



2.Benson Anang



17.Baba Abdul Rahaman



4.Nicholas Opoku



27.Ganiyu Ismail



11.Mubarak Wakaso



5.Thomas Partey



7.Osman Bukari



9.Jordan Ayew



10.Dede Ayew