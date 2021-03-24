2021 AFCON Qualifiers: Sudan beat Sao Tome and Principe to level on points with Ghana and South Africa

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Sudan moved to 9 points to level with Ghana and South Africa on Wednesday in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications.



The Falcons of Jediane were 2-0 victors over Sao Tome and Principe in a matchday five-fixture to keep their qualification hopes alive.



Al Hilal Omdurman striker Mohamed Abdelrahman put Sudan in front in the 27th minute with a sumptuous volley to beat goalkeeper Aldair Cravid de Almeida.



Al Merreikh SC forward Saif Eldin Terry Malik doubled the lead for the Falcons of Jediane eight minutes into the second half.



Sudan host South Africa in the last round of matches on Sunday 28 March 2021 in Omdurman where a win will see them go through.



Before then South Africa take on Ghana on Thursday at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.