2021 AFCON Qualifiers: Injuries rock South Africa ahead of Ghana clash

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Bafana Bafana of South Africa will lose some of their key players ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ghana on Thursday, SAFA medical chief Dr Thulani Ngwenya has confirmed.



South Africa have to deal with a lot of player withdrawals due to coronavirus protocols and are currently rocked by injuries.



Supersport striker Bradley Grobler and Mamelodi Sundowns forward Kermit Erasmus have been ruled out of the game due to injuries sustained at their clubs.



“Bradley Grobler had an injury and had to be pulled out. I had a conversation with SuperSport’s medical team and had to see the MRI scan that was done".



"He couldn’t make it. Kermit also had an ankle injury. we saw the MRI scan. Unfortunately, he couldn’t make it,” says the South African Football Association’s (Safa) chief medical officer, Dr Thulani Ngwenya.



The technical team will now be solely counting on the local-based players.



Vincent Pule, Thabang Monare, Lebohang Maboe, Mthobi Mvala, Thabo Nodada and Thabiso Kutumela, have been added into the Bafana Bafana team.



The two teams are in search of a ticket to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations scheduled for Cameroon next year.





