Source: Ghana Soccernet

2021 AFCON Qualifiers: Ghana to begin camping today ahead of Sudan clash

The Black Stars of Ghana

The Black Stars will today Monday, November 9 begin camping ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor invited 23 players for the double-header against the East African side with some of the players arriving in the country last night.



The team is expected to arrive in Cape Coast later today to begin preparations for the game on Thursday.



According to a directive from CAF, all matches to be played in the qualifiers should be played behind closed doors, however, a country can write to the body for an exemption should the game be played with the fans at the venue.



GHANAsoccernet.com has gathered that the Ghana FA has written to CAF to allow fans to watch the game and are yet to receive a response from the continent's football governing body.



The GFA wants 500 spectators to watch the game against Sudan.



The GFA General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo has indicated, the FA will adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols in camp.



The Black Stars camp will be barred from the fans and the media.



Below are the players invited for the clash:



Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Orlando Pirates FC), Razak Abalora (Asante Kotoko SC), Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St Gallen)



Defenders: Baba Abdul Rahman (Chelsea FC), Gideon Mensah (Vitoria de Guimaraes, Afful Harrison (Columbus Crew FC), Anang Benson (MSK Zilina), Djiku Alexander (Strasbourg FC), John Boye (FC Metz), Nicholas Opoku (Amiens FC), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo)



Midfielders: Partey Thomas (Arsenal FC), Baba Idrissu (RCD Mallorca), Mubarak Wakaso (Jiangsu Suning FC), Emmanuel Lomotey (Amiens FC)



Forwards/Wingers:



Andre Dede Ayew (Swansea City FC), Tariq Fosu (Brentford), Samuel Owusu (Al-Ahli Jeddah) Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace FC), Caleb Ekuban (Trabzonspor), Jamie Leweling (Greuther Furth), John Antwi (Pyramids FC), Jeffery Schlupp (Crystal Palace).

