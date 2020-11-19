Sports News of Thursday, 19 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

2021 AFCON Qualifiers: CAF nominates Andre Ayew's free-kick goal against Sudan for best goals scored on match day 3 & 4

Black Stars Captain, Andre Dede Ayew

Black Stars Captain, Andre Dede Ayew's free-kick goal against Sudan has been nominated by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for best goals scored in matchday three and four of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



The Swansea City star scored a brace in the game for the Black Stars as they secured a 2-0 win over Sudan at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



The 30-year old missed the return league in Omdurman after picking an injury in training.



CAF also nominated Zimbabawe's Knowledge Muson'a freekick against Algeria and Riyad Mahrez’s solo effort during the same game.



The African champions held Zimbabwe to a 2-2 draw at their own backyard.





