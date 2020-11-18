Sports News of Wednesday, 18 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

2021 AFCON Qualifier: Akonnor commends Black Stars players after losing to ‘hungrier’ Sudan in Omdurman

Charles K. Akonnor, Black Stars head coach

Head coach of the Black Stars, Charles Akonnor says he is satisfied with the performance of his players in the 1-0 defeat against Sudan on Matchday 4 of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, claiming their opponents were hungrier for the victory.



Ghana went into the game with a sure bet of beating the Northeast Africa side to qualify for the 2021 Afcon in Cameroon.



But it was the Secretary-birds who exhibited a determination to finish the game as victors.



Sudan’s incessant pressure paid off in the 94th minute after Mohammed Abdul Rahman ghosted the Black Stars defenders to head home from close range.



During his post-match interview, Ghana coach Akonnor claimed his players did well considering the negative tactics deployed by their opponents prior to the match.



“The players fought under uncomfortable conditions like the weather and the Sudanese tried to frustrate us before the game and I appreciate the players’ effort.”



The former Hearts of Oak gaffer also remarked that Sudan fully deserved their win as they fought with grit.



“The Sudanese players were hungrier than us. We will learn from the mistakes we did today and we’ll do well against South Africa and São Tomé and qualify,”



Despite the loss, Ghana still occupy top spot on the Group C standings with 9 points, same as South Africa but with a better goal difference.



Ghana need to pick at least four points from their last final two games to book a ticket to the continental competition in Cameroon next year.

