2020 WAFU Zone B: There is no pressure on us against Ivory Coast - Karim Zito

Abdul Karim Zito the Head Coach of Ghana’s Black Satellites

Abdul Karim Zito the Head Coach of Ghana’s Black Satellites, has said there is no pressure on his charges as they take on Ivory Coast in the final Group B match in the ongoing West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Zone B championship in Benin.



The National U-20 male football team have qualified to the semi-final stage of the tourney courtesy a lone goal from Percious Boah over Nigeria in their first match on Wednesday.



Speaking to the media ahead of their encounter with Ivory Coast, the coach said, there is no pressure on the team with qualification already in the bag.



He said “There is no pressure on us. The pressure is on Ivory who needs points to book qualification. But we want to top the Group and that’s what we will do tomorrow against our opponent.”



Coach Zito said, he has targeted to win the ultimate trophy and qualify to the U-20 African Cup of Nations and called on Ghanaians to render their unflinching support to the team achieve their target.



Referee Moussa Ahmadou Alou from Niger has been appointed to officiate the fixture billed for Saturday, December 11.

