Sports News of Thursday, 12 November 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

2020 Sekondi-Takoradi marathon launched

Personalities at the launched of Sekondi-Takoradi marathon

The maiden edition of the Sekondi-Takoradi marathon has been launched in the Western Region.



The ceremony held at the plush Best Western Plus Atlantic Hotel in Takoradi, was attended by highly-respected personalities in the Western Region such as Nana Kobina Nketsia V – Essikadohene, the Municipal Chief Executive of the Sekondi-Takoradi Municipal Assembly Abdul-Mumin Issah and regional representatives of Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Ghana Education Service and the security services.



The marathon would cover a distance of 21 kilometres (half marathon) and would be part of the activities marking the ever-popular Ankos Festival, also known as “Taadi Bronya” held in December annually for over 10years.



Speaking at the event, the Project Manager of the Marathon Mr. William Ezah said the rationale behind the event, was unearthed talents in the Western Region, expose its tourism potentials and offer the youth opportunity to exhibit their talents.



He stated that, “there are huge potentials in the Western Region and only sports can help unearth them, the Sekondi-Takoradi marathon should be on the global market.



Touching on the financial package for the event, he noted that, the winner would not get anything less than Gh¢10,000.00,” Mr. Ezah added.



Nana Kobina Nketsia V who is the Omahene of Essikado Traditional Area, hailed the organizers of the event for choosing the Western Region.



He stated that, the event would go a long way to unleash potential athletes in the Western Region to the outside world.



Nana Kobina Nketsia urged other cooperate bodies in the Western Region to join by sponsoring the event.



Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah the Western Regional Minister noted that the Western Region was blessed with hosting event successfully and believes the Sekondi-Takoradi marathon would be a successful one.



The marathon has been scheduled for December 26, under the mandate of the Western Regional Coordinating Council (WRCC) would see thousands troop to the Oil City and to battle for the juicy packages at stake.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.