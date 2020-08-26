Sports News of Wednesday, 26 August 2020

2020 Africa Women’s Sports Summit to be held on September 2

The summit will be held via an online livestream feed

The second edition of the Africa Women’s Sports Summit returns on Tuesday, September 2, 2020. The summit is a global platform for mentorship, training and championing greater female inclusion in the African sports ecosystem.



This year’s event will bring together women in various sports leadership roles connected by their vast experiences in the space.



“This year, our theme, Shifting Mindsets, is important for everything that leadership requires of frontrunners in Africa’s dynamic sports scene. The coronavirus pandemic has tested the quality of leadership in sports and exposed gaps that need to be plugged if we are to build resolute sports systems and organisations on the continent. We are confident that our line-up of speakers for this year will offer some useful experiences and practical guidance,” said Juliet Bawuah, Founder - Africa Women’s Sports Summit.



Participants will join live keynote sessions, interviews and panel sessions via an online livestream feed, positioning them to take on leadership roles in sports.



“The 2020 edition of the Africa Women’s Sports Summit will be held at a time when global sports has been impacted by COVID-19. Together, we have shown resilience, found friendship and solace in each other. This year’s event will inspire more of this as we seek to foster partnerships around the theme,” Juliet added.



Registration and join-in details will be announced soon.

