Soccer News of Monday, 25 January 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

2020/21 WPL wrap-up: Berry Ladies dominate; Ashtown Ladies beaten

Scenes from some of the matches

The 2020/21 Ghana Women’s Premier League entered matchday two with all 16 teams geared up for action in the Northern and Southern Zones.



Berry Ladies under Black Queens trainer, coach Mercy Tagoe continued in excellent form in the Southern Zone whilst Ashtown Ladies in the Northern are yet to pick up a point.



On Friday, at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale, Northern Ladies lost comfortably at home to Kumasi Sports Academy Ladies. A goal from Joyce Asamoah in the 29th minutes was enough to get the visitors the three maximum points.



Ashtown Ladies 0-1 Prisons Ladies



After a disappointing start this season at home, Prisons Ladies were eager to get their first victory when they travelled to the WESCO park in Kumasi. The ‘’service ladies’’ through their playmaker, Abigail Tutuwaah, in the 51st minute secured them the needed goal to seal the game.



Supreme Ladies 1-0 Fabulous Ladies



There was a local derby in Kumasi when the oldest club in the league travelled to Okese park,Ejisu, to face Supreme Ladies who were very confident going into this game after last week’s away victory. Meanwhile, Fabulous Ladies managed to pick a vital away point on match day 1 at the dreaded Utrecht park.



Former Black Princesses captain, Sandra Owusu Ansah continued to announce her presence back in the league this weekend with a wonderful goal in the 74th minute to secure her side another victory.



Ampem Darkoa Ladies 2-0 Pearl Pia Ladies



At the Ohene Ameyaw Park, it was not only a showdown between Coach Baba Nuhu and Nana Adarkwa who both work at the national U17 women’s team as Head Coach and Assistant coach, respectively but also between two talented duo, Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah of Ampem Darkoa Ladies and Basira Alhassan of Pearl Pia Ladies. Ophelia got two early goals in the 16th and 36th to help her team secure their first victory at home.



Immigration Ladies 0-0 Hasaacas Ladies



Immigration Ladies failed once again to secure their first win of the season after a goalless draw with Hasaacas Ladies at the McDan Town Park.



The star-studded Hasaacas Ladies side wasted great opportunities the entire 90 minutes of play with trio Veronice Appiah, Doris Boaduwaa and Milot Pokua failing to find the back of the net of the service team. Immigration’s experienced goalkeeper Patricia Mantey was at her best making incredible saves to deny the visitors from getting a goal.



Thunder Queens 4-5 Ladystrikers



LadyStrikers continue their smooth run in this season’s Ghana Women Premier league season with another victory as they came back from two goals down to win 5:4 at the Tema community 8 school Park. Elizabeth Oppong gave the home team an early lead in the 13th minutes with Gifty Dwamena making it 2-0 in the 24th minute through a penalty.



Ladystrikers were quick to respond when Catherine Arthur through a spot-kick in the 36th minutes. Black Princesses’ Suzzy Dede Teye quickly levelled the scoreline in the 39th minutes before Sarah Inkoom scored the 3rd goal for the visitors with just 3minutes to end the first half.



Four minutes into the second half,Gifty Addai extended the lead for the visitors but their celebration was cut short when Vivian Konadu pulled one back for the home team. Catherine Arthur got her brace for the day in the 59th minute to extend the lead again for the visitors whilst the home team through Esther Moffat in the 69th minutes registered the 4th goal for her team.



