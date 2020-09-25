Sports News of Friday, 25 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

2020/21 Ghana Women's Premier League to commence in January

Female players have been beneficiaries of governments Covid-19 Fund

The 2020/21 Ghana Women's Premier League is set to commence in January next year, the Ghana Football Association has announced.



The 2019/20 season was cancelled on June 30 by the FA due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.



The government placed a ban on all football-related activities in March this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak and recently gave the green light for football activities to commence with strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols from October.



The Ghana FA through its competitions committee has settled on January for the Women's Premier League to commence in the West Africa country.



The clubs have up to midnight (23:59 GMT) of November 5 2020, to submit the final list of their players and officials for the new season.



The Ghana FA is expected to maintain the format of the Women's League which is played in two zones last season That is the Northern and Southern zone.





