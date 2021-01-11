Sports News of Monday, 11 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

2020/21 Ghana Premier League: Week 8 Match Report - Elmina Sharks 1-1 Hearts of Oak

Elmina Sharks

Ten-man Elmina Sharks threw away yet another lead to draw 1-1 with Hearts of Oak at home on Sunday in the Ghana Premier League.



Maybe the score would have been two-all had the referee awarded penalties to both sides in the second half.



Sharks dominated the first half and deservedly found the back of the net and Hearts turned on their style in the second to claw back into the game.



Umar Manaf made a beautiful attempt to score but his effort went over the frame in the 17th minute.



Elmina Sharks would hit back three minutes later through Benjamin Tweneboah but he shot wide.



Midfield gem James Bissue produced an eye-catching performance to beat the Hearts of Oak defence and slotted the ball home for the opening goal of the match.



The Phobians nearly equalized just after the half-hour mark but goalkeeper Bawa Martey produced a quality with another beautiful save from a low powerful drive.



Hearts of Oak continued their push for the equalizer before the break but Elmina Sharks thwarted their efforts with some convincing defending.



Left-back Raddy Ovouka sent a perfectly weighted pass to Daniel Afriyie but a timely clearance by the sharks defenders denied him of a goal.



At the other side, Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richmond Ayi showed quick anticipation to prevents sharks from doubling their lead.



Just before the break, Justice Ato Mensah narrowly missed an empty goal.



Referee Benjamin Kwame Sefa waived play to continue after Sharks talisman Benjamin Tweneboah went down inside the box.



Tweneboah got booked for a yellow after protesting to the centre referee.



Hearts of Oak's pressure paid off and go the equalizer through Victor Aidoo who headed in a cross from Fatawu Mohammed.



After 76 minutes, Elmina Sharks were reduced to ten men after Benjamin Arthur accumulated yellow cards.



A minute later, Hearts of Oak coach Kosta Papic introduced Patrick Razak for Daniel Afriyie.