Sports News of Thursday, 31 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

2020/21 Ghana Premier League: Week 7 Match Preview- King Faisal vs Ebusua Dwarfs

King Faisal Football Club

King Faisal will be seeking their second win of the season when they host Ebusua Dwarfs in Techiman on match-day-7 of the Ghana Premier League on Friday, January 1, 2021.



The Kumasi-based side will be hoping to build on their 1-0 win over Inter Allies as they fight to move out of the relegation zone.



Faisal interim coach Nana Andy Sinason will be eager to bag the desired results and perhaps win the hearts of the club's top brass to secure the job on a permanent basis.



They sacked Slavisa Bozicic after the side's 5-1 demolishing at Ashantigold two weeks ago.



They have picked just four points from six games as they lie 17th on an 18-team league table.



They come up against an Ebusua Dwarfs side who are revitalized after their 1-1 stalemate at Accra Great Olympics in their last encounter.



The Crabs have recovered in style since losing 1-0 to Medeama at home on match day-5 after beating picking four points on the road.



The Cape Coast-based side beat Legon Cities 2-1 in Accra before clawing back to draw 1-1 with in-form Great Olympics.



Dwarfs coach Ernest Thompson Quartey will be hoping to be lucky on his second trip to Techiman after losing 2-0 to Eleven Wonders last month.



Dwarfs are 9th on the table with 8 points from six games - two wins, two draws, and two defeats.



There are no major injury concerns for both gaffers as they head into the final game of the year on Friday.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.