Sports News of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

2020/21 Ghana Premier League: Week 4 Match Preview - Elmina Sharks vs Aduana Stars

Elmina Sharks will host Aduana Stars on matchday 4 of the 2020/2021 GPL

Two times Ghana Premier League Champions, Aduana Stars will travel to Elmina to play Sharks on matchday four in search of their first win of the season.



But they will face stiff opposition in Elmina Sharks who are yet to lose a game after drawings in three matches.



The hosts will go into the game with a complete squad as players who contracted the Coronavirus have been cleared to play after testing negative for their second test.



However, the 'Ogya' boys will be missing talismanic forward Yahaya Mohammed through an injury he picked in their game against King Faisal.



Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin will rely on the evergreen Bright Agyei to deliver in Elmina, with Samuel Bio providing support from the flanks.



Meanwhile, Elmina Sharks coach Yaw Acheampong has enough firepower to cause an upset with pacy winger Benjamin Tweneboah expected to cause problems for Aduana Stars.



James Bissue and Richard Mpong are veterans in the Ghana Premier League and will give the Nduom Boys a fine balance.



Elmina Sharks are yet to record a win against Aduana Stars in their last three meetings, having lost twice and drawn one.



Prediction: Elmina Sharks 1-0 Aduana Stars.

