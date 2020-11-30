Sports News of Monday, 30 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

2020/21 Ghana Premier League: Week 3 Match Report — Ebusua Dwarfs 1-0 Berekum Chelsea

Ebusua Dwarfs FC

Ebusua Dwarfs secured their first win of the season after a hard-fought victory over former champions Berekum Chelsea at the Cape Coast Stadium.



Captain Dennis Korsah scored the only goal in the first half as the "Crabs" defended resiliently to ensure the three points are in the bag.



Ebusua Dwarfs started the game on the brighter note and nearly fetched an opener in the early minutes of the game.



But the wait didn't last long as captain Dennis Korsah broke the deadlock in the 21st minute following a brilliant display by the Cape Coast-based club.



Chelsea quickly recovered from their sleep as they produced a fight which could have seen them level before the break.



However, Dwarfs were solid and played to instructions keeping their defense locked to go into the break with the deserving lead.



Berekum Chelsea returned from the break in search of the all-important equalizer, but it was difficult to unlock a stubborn Dwarfs defense.



Despite the waves of attack from Chelsea in the final minutes of the game, the Cape Coast side worked hard to end the game with the win.



Dwarfs will next travel to Accra to play Great Olympics with Berekum Chelsea hosting Liberty Professionals at the Golden City Park.

