Sports News of Thursday, 26 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

2020/21 Ghana Premier League: Week 3 Match Preview - WAFA vs Elmina Sharks

WAFA coach, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum

WAFA are back to their base and have no option of returning to winning ways against Elmina Sharks on Sunday following last weekend's reverse scoreline at Bechem United.



The Academy Boys lost 1-0 to record their first defeat of the season and this might have rattled their cage. A spontaneous reaction is required.



Maybe it is time for head coach Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum to shuffle his starting line-up after playing two matches with an unchanged set.



Togo international Atte Yousifou should be available for selection after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and self-isolating.



Last season's top scorer Eric Asamany could also be handed his first start of the season after losing his place to fit-again Daniel Lomotey Agbloe.



Sharks have had a stuttering start. Two draws including last week's 1-1 stalemate at home with Liberty Professionals.



Their squad has not changed so much with the majority of the player retained in the offseason and only a few additions.



Ishmael Hammond, Benjamin Boateng, Benjamin Tweneboah, Alhaji Mustapha are names with the requisite qualities to put on a good show on Sunday afternoon.



Sharks have experienced midfielder Daniel Nii Adjei on the bench.



But they will be travelling to Sogokape where many teams have returned with a hatful of goals in their net.



Head coach Yaw Acheampong knows he must dig deep to stop WAFA on their favourite artificial turf or else they could be mortified.



Prediction: WAFA 2-0 Elmina Sharks.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.